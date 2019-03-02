Skechers Takes Shots at Nike for Zion Williamson's Ripped Shoe with IG, NYT Ads

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor following a injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

When it comes to marketing, Skechers is not afraid to take shots at a competitor.

That much is clear from the company's latest ad.

On Feb. 20, Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson—the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft—suffered a sprained knee in the opening minute of a showdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels when his left shoe, a Nike PG 2.5, blew out.

Puma attempted to capitalize on the moment by tweeting, "Wouldn't have happened in the pumas." That tweet was deleted, though.

While Puma changed its mind on going after Nike, Skechers went hard by using the tagline "Just blew it. We won't split on you." in its latest ad:

Williamson has missed Duke's last three games.

