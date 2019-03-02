Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Contention for Liverpool U23s Everton Clash on Monday

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to step up his recovery from injury on Monday, as he's poised to be involved when the Reds' Under-23 side take on Everton.

The England international has been sidelined for 11 months after rupturing his knee ligaments in April 2018, although according to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, it may not be long until he's back in action.

"Jurgen Klopp is keen for Oxlade-Chamberlain to get some game time under his belt for Neil Critchley's side in order to build up his match fitness before considering him for a first-team comeback," Pearce noted. "Liverpool will make a late decision on whether the 25-year-old is involved in Monday night's mini derby against Everton at Anfield."

It's added that if Oxlade-Chamberlain isn't deemed to be ready for that encounter, then he will most likely be involved in the Premier League 2 showdown with Derby County on Friday.

Neil Jones of Goal also reported that the Reds star is close to a comeback and said he's looking forward to seeing him in action again:

Oxlade-Chamberlain did bring a different dynamic to the Liverpool midfield in 2017-18, as his surging runs from central positions and ability to shoot from distance made him a tough man to contain.

At times it's an edge the team has missed this term, although the Reds remain in the hunt for the Premier League title after showcasing remarkable consistency throughout the campaign. If they win at rivals Everton on Sunday, they will usurp Manchester City at the top of the table with just nine games left to play in the competition.

If Klopp had Oxlade-Chamberlain available in the latter stages of the season, especially with Liverpool still involved in the UEFA Champions League, it would be a big boost to the club.

Oliver Bond of This Is Anfield relayed the following footage of the player working on his recovery:

With Fabinho, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Jordan Henderson all performing well at the moment, there's not a massive onus on Klopp to rush back the former Arsenal man.

While the real thing will be played on Sunday, there will be a number of young players keen to make an impression in what will be a feisty game between Everton and Liverpool on Monday in the Premier League. If he is involved, it will be a baptism of fire back into football for Oxlade-Chamberlain.