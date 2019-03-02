Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: United Comeback Win vs. Southampton 'Like the Old Days'

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the manner in which his team fought back to beat Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday was reminiscent of the club's glory days.

The Red Devils found themselves a goal down at half-time against Saints and were again pegged back by a brilliant James Ward-Prowse free-kick after storming back in front with goals from Andreas Pereira and Romelu Lukaku in the second period.

However, Lukaku was on hand in the 89th minute to seal a dramatic 3-2 win for United, with Paul Pogba missing a chance to put the gloss on the scoreline when his penalty was saved in stoppage time.

Afterwards, Solskjaer said the way in which the team kept going reminded him of the all-conquering outfits he was part of as a player from 1996 to 2007, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

"Yeah, the manner of it is like the old days. I've been part of that so many times myself and so pleased for the boys that they managed to claw three points out of this game.

"We spoke about at half-time, just get some more urgency get the ball in the box, play more forward and the Stretford End will suck the ball in for you. I don't want to take much away from Andreas and Romelu's great finishes but we felt that support is just part of this club, this history, we've done it so many times before."

In an added bonus for United, the win sees them move into the top four after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by rivals Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day.

The win saw Solskjaer continue his remarkable start to life in charge of United. Per Squawka Football, the Red Devils have been the best team in the league since he took charge:

This week will have done plenty to absolve any doubts regarding the Norwegian. After losing Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata to injury against Liverpool on Sunday and with Marcus Rashford visibly struggling physically, he was able to steer the team to a creditable draw.

Solskjaer then had to field patched-up sides against Crystal Palace and Southampton, only to see his side rally to two more wins. In addition, he's managed to bring the best out of players who have been on the periphery.

Lukaku has been at his decisive best in the last two matches with four goals, and Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette paid tribute to his potency in front of goal:

Prior to Solskjaer's appointment, it was painful to watch the Red Devils chase games with the team lacking belief and invention under former boss Jose Mourinho.

But under their interim coach, United's players and fans appear galvanised. While they still have a long way to go before they reach the levels of the teams Solskjaer was part of, this is a group of players on a swift upward trajectory.