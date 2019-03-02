Napoli President: 'Many Suspicions' About Juventus' Treatment in Serie A

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2019

NAPLES, ITALY - AUGUST 01: Aurelio De Laurentiis the President of SSC Napoli looks on prior to during the pre-season friendly match between SSC Napoli and OGC Nice at Stadio San Paolo on August 1, 2016 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Outspoken Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said Juventus' treatment in Italy raises "many suspicions" ahead of their clash in Serie A on Sunday.

De Laurentiis spoke to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) about last season's title racein which Juventus left it late to secure their seventh straight Serie A triumphand suggested many mistakes were made that seemed to benefit Napoli's rivals in an interview published on Saturday:

"We've spent so much money over the last 15 years, but until I get tired, I will continue taking this club where it deserves to be. We are protagonists and want to remain there, as the future belongs to Napoli.

"Sooner or later, we will win the Scudetto. It is still an open wound from last season and I think it'll stay that way for a while. Many people suspect something is going on with the way the league is run, not just me. It's also a fact that this is a common problem in many other tournaments.

"I want to make one thing clear, though: VAR was introduced to avoid refereeing errors. If it is not used conscientiously, then it's inevitable people will think badly. And I had many doubts last season."

PARMA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: Sebastiano Luperto of SSC Napoli celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between Parma Calcio and SSC Napoli at Stadio Ennio Tardini on February 24, 2019 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

He also said fans of both clubs are treated differently, making reference to the fact that Napoli fans were barred from traveling to the two sides' game in Turin earlier in the season while Juve fans will be permitted to attend Sunday's contest in Naples.

De Laurentiis is one of Italy's most outspoken club owners, regularly making headlines with explosive interviews. He has feuded with former manager and current Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri―he called him a communist in December, per Neil McLeman of the Mirror―and claimed AS Roma are secretely owned by Liverpool, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 29: Blaise Matuidi of Juventus in action during the Srie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images )
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

He also told Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia) that the team's San Paolo stadium is a "toilet" while criticising the city of Naples over the ground's state.

Napoli have been Serie A's second-best team for years, but Juventus' dominance of the competition has stopped them from winning their first national title since 1990.

They came close last season, leading the standings for more than half the campaign. They closed the gap to a single point with four matches left after Kalidou Koulibaly bagged a famous winner in Turin against Juventus, but a loss to Fiorentina the following week ruined their chances. Koulibaly was sent off early in that match.

The Partenopei finished with 91 points, becoming the first team in Serie A history to cross the 90-point mark and not win the title.

TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 29: Paulo Dybala of Juventus in action during the Srie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images )
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

This year's campaign hasn't been nearly as exciting. Ahead of Sunday's contest, the Bianconeri have an enormous 13-point advantage, while Napoli sit nine points ahead of Inter, with a match in hand on the Nerrazzuri.

Juventus' march to an eighth consecutive title has seemed unstoppable throughout the season, and they're on course for their second-ever unbeaten campaign in Serie A. The Partenopei will be out to end their bid at home on Sunday.

Related

    Perfect Rakitic Chip Has Courtois in No Man's Land

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Perfect Rakitic Chip Has Courtois in No Man's Land

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Jack Grealish Thunderbastard ⚡️

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Jack Grealish Thunderbastard ⚡️

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Ancelotti: 'Juve not unbeatable, if Ronaldo plays is a problem for Napoli'

    Napoli logo
    Napoli

    Ancelotti: 'Juve not unbeatable, if Ronaldo plays is a problem for Napoli'

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Ancelotti: Napoli Win Over Juventus on Sunday Could Reignite Title Race

    Napoli logo
    Napoli

    Ancelotti: Napoli Win Over Juventus on Sunday Could Reignite Title Race

    Jack Spedding
    via 90min.com