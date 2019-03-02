Roy Hodgson: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Not 'Bothered' by Manchester United, City Links

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said rising star Aaron Wan-Bissaka isn't being distracted by transfer speculation involving Manchester United and Manchester City.

The youngster has been among the Premier League's top youngsters this season, which has led to a steady stream of exit rumours. Hodgson isn't too worried, however, as he told reporters following his side's 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday:

"What I like about him is that he continues to work hard at his game, and the professionalism he shows.

"And the fact he has kept his feet so firmly on the ground when a lot of good things are being written or said about him, and there is the usual speculation when you have a good player, at a club at our level in the table.

"But for Aaron, it doesn't seem to have bothered him with the speculation. He is happy to be with us and he has signed a long-term contract."

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The 21-year-old has been among the Premier League's most exciting young defenders this season, emerging as a regular starter at right-back for Crystal Palace.

His consistent play has many believing he'll be an England international for years to come, and Arsenal have been mentioned alongside United and City as possible suitors, per the Sun (h/t BBC Sport):

Wan-Bissaka's skill set is remarkably well-rounded. He's an excellent athlete with great technical skills and a willingness to contribute in the attacking third, but he's also a strong defender.

His contributions in the win over Burnley highlighted just how much he brings to the table:

What makes the youngster such an intriguing talent is the fact that he hasn't been playing right-back all that long; he previously played as a winger but has taken to the new position exceptionally well. Already a budding star, he still has room for growth.

Palace won't be eager to part with the youngster and signed him to a long-term contract in 2018. His value and profile have risen considerably since then, but the Eagles will hold all of the cards in possible exit negotiations.

That won't scare away the likes of United and City, with the former looking particularly likely to have interest in the summer. Longtime starter Antonio Valencia is 33, and while they have a young talent in Diogo Dalot, the former Porto man is still relatively untested.

Wan-Bissaka already has bags of Premier League experience and would be the perfect target for the Red Devils, even if his transfer fee will likely be enormous. He and Dalot could give United a formidable duo for years to come, and the Englishman could even move back to the wing position if needed.