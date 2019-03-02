Massimiliano Allegri Says Juventus' Expectations Are 'Outside of Reality'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the press ahead of Sunday's Serie A match against Napoli, explaining why he shut down his social media accounts and saying the expectations being placed on his Juventus team are unreasonable.

The former AC Milan manager has been a constant topic of discussion in Italy since the 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie, and he believes the reaction to the loss has been over the top, per Football Italia:

"I was disappointed by the reaction, because people had created some expectations Juventus had to go to Madrid and beat Atletico 3-0. It's not an intelligent assumption, not one for people with their feet on the ground.

"These are expectations based on something that is entirely outside of reality. We were missing four important players. You can lose one game and make up for it in Serie A over the next 12 rounds, but in the Champions League, you can lose once and that's it, you're out.

"I understand constructive criticism, but not when expectations are beyond reality. It is not normal to win, it is always extraordinary and must always be treated as such. If you don't, then that's not my problem."

Allegri previously said always winning with Juventus would be "boring," according to Football Italia.

Andrea Comas/Associated Press

His decision to close his Twitter account earlier this week once again put him in the spotlight, and he said he was surprised by the reaction:

"I've never been a big fan of social media and consider it normal to leave just as I went in to it. I don't even know what I was talking about the other day at dinner, but I just said I'd close my social media accounts. It seems normal enough to me.

"I was frankly amazed there was all this clamour, wondering what strategy I was planning, what psychological war I was waging. I just sent a message out after games, not much else. This is a return to normality.

"Social media is a valid tool, but not for everyone. You see so many issues and insults and people hiding behind their keyboards, but that's nothing to do with me or with football. It's society."

Sportswriter Adam Digby felt for Allegri, noting his treatment online is nothing like in real life:

He also said Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Napoli despite struggling with a knock to his ankle during training this week. Allegri added his future at the club will be decided in a meeting with the president at the end of the season.

There's speculation the 51-year-old could be on his way out of Turin if Juventus don't win the UEFA Champions League, and his mentor Giovanni Galeone has said his time with the Bianconeri is as good as over, per Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia).

The Serie A champions have been linked with several possible replacements, most notably former star midfielders and club legends Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane:

After seven straight Italian titles, Juventus' top priority for this season was the Champions League. The club invested heavily in Ronaldo but lost 2-0 away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 and are on the verge of an early exit.

They haven't played well since the first leg and will play host to the Rojiblancos on March 12.

Allegri has guided Juventus to the Serie A title in every campaign he's been with the club, as well as two appearances in the Champions League final. The Bianconeri haven't won the latter competition in its current format, with their last triumph coming in 1996.