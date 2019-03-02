Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Raiders, Redskins, Titans Have Most Interest in WR

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The trade market for Antonio Brown appears to be heating up with three serious suitors for the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans have shown the most interest in acquiring Brown thus far.

Brown's tenure with the Steelers likely came to an end after nine seasons. The 30-year-old tweeted last month he and team president Art Rooney II "agreed that it is time to move on" after a face-to-face meeting that saw them air out their differences.

Schefter noted Pittsburgh's asking price for Brown "started out as a first-round pick and other compensation, but now has been reduced to a first-round pick.

It's not a surprise the Raiders, Titans and Redskins would be interested in Brown. All three teams desperately need help at wide receiver.

Oakland's top two pass-catchers in 2018 were 31-year-old tight end Jared Cook and 33-year-old Jordy Nelson. The Raiders certainly have the draft capital to strike a deal with three first-round picks this year, including the No. 4 overall choice.

Corey Davis was the only Titans player who had at least 60 receptions and 500 yards last season. No player on the team had more than four touchdown catches.

Washington may have to remake its entire offense this offseason. The team is reportedly planning to play next season without quarterback Alex Smith as he recovers from a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

As the Redskins try to figure out their quarterback situation, they also need playmakers on the outside. Oft-injured tight end Jordan Reed led the team with 84 targets, 54 receptions and 554 yards last season.

Brown, who is under contract for three more seasons, has had at least 101 receptions, 1,284 receiving yards and eight touchdowns each year since 2013.