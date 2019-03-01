Watch Kawhi Leonard's Game-Winner over Damian Lillard as Raptors Beat Blazers

Watch Kawhi Leonard's Game-Winner over Damian Lillard as Raptors Beat BlazersMarch 2, 2019
Kawhi Leonard hit a clutch baseline jumper with 3.0 seconds remaining to catapult the Toronto Raptors to a 119-117 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Scotiabank Arena.
Blazers point guard Damian Lillard hit three free throws with 13.8 seconds remaining to tie the game. In response, the Raptors chose not to call timeout, leading to Leonard's winning bucket after he pushed the ball up the floor.
The eighth-year forward finished with 38 points (15 in the fourth quarter), five assists and three steals. The Raptors improved to 46-17 and remain second in the Eastern Conference.
