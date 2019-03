Watch Kawhi Leonard's Game-Winner over Damian Lillard as Raptors Beat Blazers

Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Right Arrow Icon

Kawhi Leonard hit a clutch baseline jumper with 3.0 seconds remaining to catapult the Toronto Raptors to a 119-117 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

Blazers point guard Damian Lillard hit three free throws with 13.8 seconds remaining to tie the game. In response, the Raptors chose not to call timeout, leading to Leonard's winning bucket after he pushed the ball up the floor.

The eighth-year forward finished with 38 points (15 in the fourth quarter), five assists and three steals. The Raptors improved to 46-17 and remain second in the Eastern Conference.