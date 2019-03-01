Top Quotes from Antonio Brown, Anthony Davis, LeBron James on 'The Shop'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Two of the biggest and most disgruntled stars in sports were given a new forum to discuss the situation with their current teams.

Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers joined LeBron James on Friday's episode of The Shop, and they got into what they believe is an unfair representation of who they are.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Brown got in an argument with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during practice, which led to his benching in Week 17. Brown requested a trade from the Steelers on Feb. 12. The seven-time Pro Bowler tweeted a week later, after a meeting with Steelers president Art Rooney II, that both sides agreed to move on.

"That's the narrative they try to create once you doing your own thing," Brown said regarding reports of drama in the Pittsburgh locker room. "It's like, this guy's a distraction. He's this type of guy. All I've ever been was a guy who came from Central Michigan, sixth round, who worked his ass off."

Brown also said he felt Roethlisberger wrongly called him out after he threw an interception in the end zone, sealing the Steelers' loss to the Denver Broncos, via Chris Adamski of TribLive.



Maverick Carter, James' business partner and an executive producer on The Shop, then asked: "Why would Ben do that? What's up with that?"

"[That's] the type of guy he is," Brown said, via Adamski. "He feels like he's the owner. Bro, you threw the [expletive] to the D-lineman. What the [expletive]? I'm over here wide-open. You need to give me a better ball. You’re going to have a guy from the team that’ll be like, 'Boy, you can’t say nothing. I need you to get out there like… But it's like, why I got to be acting? At least ask a [guy] how he feels first."

Meanwhile, James came to the defense of Davis. On Jan. 28, the six-time All-Star requested a trade from the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2012. Davis was then booed by Pelicans fans during a Feb. 8 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in his first appearance since requesting to be dealt.

"Seven years in the league, nobody's ever said ... anything negative about AD," James said. "But you can tell when the narrative changed when you don't do what they want you to do."

Davis also spoke about the fickle reaction he received in that game against the T-Wolves:

The Pelicans superstar noted he's ready to take control of his career: "As the CEO of my own business, I got the power. I'm doing what I wanna do and not what somebody's telling me to do."

James closed the episode by praising Colin Kaepernick for sacrificing for "something that was bigger than him" when he protested systemic oppression of people of color.

James' The Shop is in its second season on HBO.