Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says He's Planning for Next Season with Manchester United

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he's been part of the club's promotional material for the 2019-20 season.

Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford in December and was appointed on a contract until the end of the campaign. After a fantastic start to life in charge of the Red Devils, there's been a swell of opinion that he should get the job on a permanent basis next term.

Speaking ahead of United's clash with Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, Solskjaer said he has been planning for the future and has been part of a video the club put together to encourage fans to buy season tickets, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian:

"It'll be stranger to see yourself in the video if you're not here but no it's not strange doing it. If my kids see a commercial with me in it and I'm back home in Norway that'll be strange probably."

"I've done a video shoot on season tickets so I'm pleading for them to get their season tickets. If it's me as a supporter or manager I don't know but they should still buy their season tickets because the club is going somewhere."

As relayed by Kris Voakes of Goal, the 46-year-old added he's been speaking to the club about the long term:

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer also said he's been thinking about transfer activity:

At this point, it would be a surprise if the former United forward wasn't handed the job on a long-term basis from the summer, as he has galvanised a club that had previously endured its worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Since then, the Red Devils have been unbeaten in the top flight, as they've clawed their way back into a battle for a top-four spot. Despite fielding an injury-ravaged side on Wednesday against Crystal Palace, a 3-1 win saw United stay within a point of Arsenal, who are currently in fourth.

Per Sky Sports Statto, despite his short tenure to this point, Solskjaer has already set a club record:

There is still a lot for supporters to learn about Solskjaer given how new he remains to management at this level. Still, to this point all the signs have been positive under his guidance and given the remarkable progress made by the team, it would feel harsh not to give him the role beyond May.

While there will be plenty of discussion about what comes next for United in the coming weeks, this campaign remains alive for the Red Devils.

Not only are they in a battle for a top-four spot, they have a UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain to come on Wednesday—United trail 2-0 from the first leg—and an FA Cup quarter-final with Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 16.