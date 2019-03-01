Chris Hogan, Patriots Reportedly Discussing New Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is discussing a new contract with the team, according to Henry McKenna of USA Today.

Hogan, a free agent, has played seven NFL seasons, the latter three with New England. He's won two Super Bowls with the Pats and amassed an average of 36 receptions and 550 receiving yards during his New England tenure.

The seven-year veteran's targets per game went down in 2018. Of note, he amassed four more targets (59) in 2017 despite playing just nine games due to injury. However, McKenna reported that "Hogan was pleased to have an integral role on the field in 2018, even if he wasn't seeing a lot of targets."

Hogan was No. 1 among Pats wide receivers with a 71.76 percent snap count, per Pro Football Reference. The former Buffalo Bill also led the league with 17.9 yards per reception in 2016.

The Patriots' pass-catching core could have an entirely new look in 2019. Even if Hogan re-signs, Pats wideouts Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson are free agents. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is considering retirement, and wideout Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December.

Super Bowl MVP and No. 1 Pats wide receiver Julian Edelman should be back, however. The former Kent State quarterback, who will turn 33 years old in May, caught a team-leading 74 passes last season despite playing just 12 games due to a four-game PED suspension.

Edelman and Hogan may be the only two returnees from the Pats' 2018 pass-catching core. However, a rotating group of wide receivers and tight ends since the beginning of the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era hasn't seemed to matter, as the team has earned six Super Bowl wins, 10 AFC titles and 18 winning seasons since 2001.