Lakers News: NBA Searched Cellphones in Paul George Tampering Case

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 121-112. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NBA took extensive measures during its investigation into the Los Angeles Lakers tampering with Paul George two years ago.

Speaking at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference (h/t TrueHoop's Henry Abbott), NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league hired investigators and inspected various cellphones of those involved in the case. 

The Lakers received a $500,000 fine from the NBA in August 2017 after it was determined general manager Rob Pelinka had contact with George's agent "that constituted a prohibited expression of interest in the player while he was under contract" with the Indiana Pacers

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was previously warned by the league for his comments about George during an April 2017 appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show

"We're going to say 'hi' because we know each other," Johnson said when asked if he could speak to George without violating tampering rules. "You just can't say, 'Hey, I want you come to the Lakers,' even though I'm going to be wink-winking."

George was long-rumored to be interested in joining the Lakers. He was traded by the Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder in July 2017. The six-time All-Star signed a four-year contract extension with the Thunder last offseason.  

Related

    Silver: 'I Think We Live a Bit in the Age of Anxiety'

    Commissioner thinks social media contributes to a lot of NBA’s young players are 'genuinely unhappy'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver: 'I Think We Live a Bit in the Age of Anxiety'

    Commissioner thinks social media contributes to a lot of NBA’s young players are 'genuinely unhappy'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Pau Gasol Joins Bucks

    Veteran center heading to Milwaukee after buyout from Spurs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pau Gasol Joins Bucks

    Veteran center heading to Milwaukee after buyout from Spurs

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    KD: 'The NBA Will Never Fulfill Me'

    Durant sounds off on family, friends and what really motivates him

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD: 'The NBA Will Never Fulfill Me'

    Durant sounds off on family, friends and what really motivates him

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Giannis on Pace to Be Better Than LeBron?

    What the numbers say about LeBron vs. Giannis up until age 24

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Giannis on Pace to Be Better Than LeBron?

    What the numbers say about LeBron vs. Giannis up until age 24

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report