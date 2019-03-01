The Undertaker Talks Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Batista in WWE Roundup

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

The Undertaker Discusses Relationship with Vince

There has been speculation recently that the Undertaker is on bad terms with WWE since he removed "WWE Superstar" from his Twitter bio. As well, he is set to take part in Starrcast, an event that occurs on the same weekend as All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

Even so, the Deadman still speaks glowingly about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. In an interview with Ed Young at the C3 Conference on Feb. 20 (h/t Stephen Cabrera of WrestlingInc.com), the Undertaker discussed his relationship with McMahon, which began way back in 1990 when he signed with WWE:

"He's awesome, you may see him on TV and think, 'Man, I do not like that guy,' but he's awesome. He would never ask anybody to do something he wouldn't do, and he's really built an empire on hard work, dedication and energy. When you see that man and see what he puts into it [WWE], you feel like, 'Well, I at least have to try and match that.' He's an awesome leader, and I call him boss, but I think we're more friends now than we are employee and company owner."

While many jumped ship from WWE to WCW during the Attitude Era in the mid-to-late 1990s, the Undertaker stayed and has always been loyal to the company that made him a star. Because of that, he is as synonymous with WWE as perhaps anyone to ever step foot inside a ring.

He is also synonymous with WrestleMania, as he once held a 21-0 undefeated streak at the Showcase of the Immortals and hasn't missed a WrestleMania since 2000.

No match involving the Undertaker has been announced for WrestleMania 35 in April yet, but his comments suggest there is no ill will between him and McMahon that would keep it from happening if both sides are interested.

Prichard Talks Return to WWE

On Friday's episode of the Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast, Bruce Prichard confirmed he has returned to WWE as part of the creative team.

According to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com, Prichard said his exact role isn't yet certain beyond lending his expertise:

"I'm extremely proud and extremely happy to be back in the family at WWE. I had my first TVs back this past week. I had an absolute blast seeing everybody.

"I'm not being coy, but a lot still needs to be worked out as far as what my role will be. I'm going to come back and help out wherever I can be most valuable. We're working through it, we're figuring out where I might fit best and how and what and why and everything else. It's something that happened pretty quickly with me going to TV.

"A lot has changed in 10 years. I have to see where I fit in and they have to see where I fit in. There's still a lot of questions to be answered, and I'm looking forward to an incredible journey."

The 55-year-old Prichard was a creative writer and producer for WWE from 1987 to 1991 and then again from 1992 to 2008. He also played the character Brother Love, who was a heel personality and manager that hosted his own segment called The Brother Love Show.

Since leaving WWE in 2008, Prichard has worked for several other wrestling companies, but his greatest success has come on Something to Wrestle alongside co-host Conrad Thompson.

The podcast has obtained a huge following over the past two-and-a-half years because of the interest in Prichard's behind-the-scenes stories from his time in WWE as Vince McMahon's right-hand man.

With regard to the podcast, Prichard said it isn't ending, although the format and other aspects of it may change: "We're going to figure out what it's going to be, where it's going to be and all of that good stuff. All those questions are still to be answered. We're working our way through it. We're going to experiment with some things and have some fun and see where we go."

Prichard did confirm, however, that Something to Wrestle will no longer hold live shows across the country and the globe, which had become a staple of the show.

Although Prichard will undoubtedly place a great deal of focus on his new gig with WWE, the announcement that his podcast is here to stay likely led many within the wrestling community to breathe a sigh of relief.

Batista's WWE Return Generates Major Interest

Batista made a surprise return to WWE programming on Monday's episode of Raw by roughing up Ric Flair and ruining his 70th birthday celebration.

The Animal's return created some waves as over 7.2 million people have watched the YouTube video of the segment:

According to Giri, that makes it the most viewed clip from a current WWE television show since November.

Aside from an appearance on the 1,000th episode of SmackDown in October, Batista hadn't been on WWE programming in four years.

Batista planted the seeds for a feud with Triple H on SmackDown 1000 when he mentioned that The Game had never beaten him. On Monday's Raw, Batista asked if he had gotten Triple H's attention by attacking Flair.

Triple H, Flair, Batista and Randy Orton once dominated WWE as the stable known as Evolution, but Batista and Triple H have had their fair share of run-ins. At WrestleMania 21, Batista and Triple H main-evented, and the Animal came out on top and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

The roles are reversed this time around with Batista as the heel and Triple H as the face. All signs now point toward a match between them at WrestleMania 35.

While Batista wasn't well-received during his previous stint with the company before and after WrestleMania 30, the interest in his return suggests things may be different this time around.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).