Johnny Manziel Can Play in AAF If He's 'Clean and Clear,' Says Charlie Ebersol

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel could continue his professional football career with the Alliance of American Football if he has maintained a clean track record off the field after playing for the CFL in 2018.

AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol explained the league is looking into what led to Manziel being released by the Montreal Alouettes Wednesday before making any determination, per the Associated Press:

"We're trying to get to the bottom of what happened in Canada. We want to be a league of opportunity to the best available players, assuming they are available contractually, with a clean bill of health and a clean criminal record. We want them if they can play at our level. We have to have guys who play at a level that every single guy has a shot to get back to the NFL.

"We look at everybody. If he is clean and clear, we will certainly talk to him about coming out for a workout."

Montreal announced Manziel was being released after he "contravened the agreement" that made him eligible to play in the CFL.

In the same statement, the CFL said it informed every team in the league that it won't register any contract for Manziel, effectively banning him for unspecified reasons.

After two successful years at Texas A&M, including a Heisman Trophy win in 2012, Manziel's career plummeted. He was out of the NFL two years after being drafted No. 22 overall in 2014 by the Cleveland Browns.

Two months after being released by the Browns, Manziel was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

After being accused of assault by an ex-girlfriend, Manziel reached a plea agreement in December 2016 to have the charge dismissed.

Manziel appeared in eight games for the Alouettes during the 2018 season, throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions.