Johnny Manziel Can Play in AAF If He's 'Clean and Clear,' Says Charlie Ebersol

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel speaks with media members following the team's 30-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, in Seattle. Manziel has been suspended for the first four games of next season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.The suspension announced Thursday, June 30, 2016, is not related to the NFL's domestic violence policy, but the free agent quarterback would be subject to it if he signs with another team. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)
Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel could continue his professional football career with the Alliance of American Football if he has maintained a clean track record off the field after playing for the CFL in 2018.

AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol explained the league is looking into what led to Manziel being released by the Montreal Alouettes Wednesday before making any determination, per the Associated Press:

"We're trying to get to the bottom of what happened in Canada. We want to be a league of opportunity to the best available players, assuming they are available contractually, with a clean bill of health and a clean criminal record. We want them if they can play at our level. We have to have guys who play at a level that every single guy has a shot to get back to the NFL.

"We look at everybody. If he is clean and clear, we will certainly talk to him about coming out for a workout."

Montreal announced Manziel was being released after he "contravened the agreement" that made him eligible to play in the CFL. 

In the same statement, the CFL said it informed every team in the league that it won't register any contract for Manziel, effectively banning him for unspecified reasons. 

After two successful years at Texas A&M, including a Heisman Trophy win in 2012, Manziel's career plummeted. He was out of the NFL two years after being drafted No. 22 overall in 2014 by the Cleveland Browns. 

Two months after being released by the Browns, Manziel was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

After being accused of assault by an ex-girlfriend, Manziel reached a plea agreement in December 2016 to have the charge dismissed. 

Manziel appeared in eight games for the Alouettes during the 2018 season, throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions. 

Related

    AAF Waits, to Consider Manziel If 'Clean and Clear'

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    AAF Waits, to Consider Manziel If 'Clean and Clear'

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Manziel to Work Out for AAF Teams

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Manziel to Work Out for AAF Teams

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    5 AAF Players Making the Most of Their Opportunity

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    5 AAF Players Making the Most of Their Opportunity

    Jordan Guskey
    via Bleacher Report

    Manziel Favored to Play in AAF Over XFL

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Manziel Favored to Play in AAF Over XFL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report