Giuseppe Marotta Says There Is 'No Split' Between Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan

Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has dismissed speculation over a rift between Mauro Icardi and the club.

Since Icardi was stripped of the captaincy, rumours have gathered pace regarding the striker's situation at the San Siro.

This week, he released a statement on social media in which he part praises the club, but he also said "I don't know if there's respect towards Inter and I on the part of those who make decisions," per Football Italia.

Ahead of the team's meeting with Cagliari in Serie A on Friday, Marotta was asked about Icardi and did his utmost to play down reports of tension between the two parties, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia):

"These are internal matters, we'll deal with the player himself and I don't feel there's the need to fix anything, seeing as there has been no split. There is absolutely no split. [...]

"We never talked about a sale abroad or anything else. I don't wish to be rude, but please change the subject. I am not the person who can talk about this issue. There was also this supposed controversy between club and coach, but I can assure you we are very united and are working together to help the team grow in future."

Once again, Icardi was left out of the Inter squad to face Cagliari due to a reported injury. It means he's not played for the club since February 9.

Here is more of what the Inter striker had to say in his social media bulletin about the Nerazzurri:

The situation is a far from ideal for the Milan giants, as the issue surrounding Icardi, his future and his contract is consistently brought up in the media.

When he's at his best, Icardi has proven himself to be one of the most dangerous strikers in world football, consistently competing at the top of the Serie A goalscoring standings. Although prior to Friday's encounter Inter had won three and drawn one of their three games without their No. 9, and without him, they are a much less fearsome prospect.

With that in mind, all at the club will want the current saga sorted. Italian football journalist John Solano thinks the post from Icardi will only likely fuel speculation:

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi said there was a selfish undertone to what the striker had to say:

There has been so much focus on Icardi as of late and it's almost been forgotten Inter's season still remains alive. They are into the last-16 of the UEFA Europa League—Eintracht Frankfurt are their next opponents—and in a battle to finish in the top four in Serie A.

If Icardi gets back in the team and back among the goals, the Nerazzurri may yet have a 2018-19 to remember. However, the longer this issue rumbles on, the more likely it is to overshadow and distract the team in the most crucial months of the season.