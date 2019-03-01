Gabriel Jesus, John Stones Fit for Manchester City's Clash Against Bournemouth

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday that Gabriel Jesus and John Stones have both recovered from injury and are in contention to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

"Gabriel is back," he told a pre-match press conference. "Raheem [Sterling] can play there too, of course. John is coming back too, like Gabriel. And we will see tomorrow what is the best, how tired they are, how their physical condition is. We will decide."

The two players have not featured for City since the FA Cup fifth-round win over Newport County. Jesus has recovered from a hamstring problem, while Stones has been out with a groin injury.

Guardiola also offered an update on the current progress of injured duo Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho:

Jesus' availability means Guardiola could opt to rest key striker Sergio Aguero against Bournemouth.

Aguero has made 32 appearances in all competitions for City already this season and may be handed a breather ahead of games against Watford and Schalke in the UEFA Champions League.

He is the club's top scorer with 23 goals in all competitions. Sterling has highlighted his importance to the team:

The return of Stones will also be welcomed, particularly as fellow centre-back Laporte is also still sidelined.

Guardiola used a centre-back pairing of Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi for Wednesday's 1-0 win over West Ham United but could now bring Stones back into his starting XI.

However, he may be unwilling to risk the 24-year-old, as Otamendi is suspended for the second leg of Manchester City's Champions League clash against Schalke on March 12.