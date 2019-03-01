TMZ: Nikki Bella Won't Get Back with John Cena, Dating DWTS' Artem Chigvintsev

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The on-again-off-again romance between WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and John Cena has reportedly reached its conclusion.

According to TMZ, sources close to Bella said that she sees no future with Cena and is instead focused on her new relationship with Dancing With The Stars performer Artem Chigvintsev.

Bella and Cena dated for six years, and they got engaged at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, in 2017. They called their engagement off last year, however, and rumors have constantly swirled regarding their future and the possibility of them getting back together ever since.

As seen on the E! reality series Total Divas, Cena's unwillingness to have children led to their breakup. Cena later reversed course and said he would have children, but the relationship still ended.

TMZ noted that while Bella and Cena still talk, their relationship is nothing like what it once was.

Bella and Chigvintsev—who were partners when she finished seventh on Season 25 of DWTS—were reportedly spotted on a date that lasted "hours" in Los Angeles on Monday.

Sources told TMZ that the relationship is "turning serious."

Neither Bella nor Cena wrestles regularly anymore due to their commitments outside the ring. Nikki has several different business ventures including a clothing line and wine company, while Cena is a rising star in Hollywood.

An encounter between them is possible at WrestleMania 35 if both are brought back to take part in the biggest WWE show of the year, but based on TMZ's report, any interaction between them will be merely platonic.

