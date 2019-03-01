NFL Trade Rumors: Giants Have Discussed Dealing LB Olivier Vernon

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The New York Giants have discussed trading linebacker Olivier Vernon, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Vernon has two years and $30.5 million in base salary remaining in the five-year, $85 million deal he signed with New York as a free agent back in March 2016.

Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media noted that the veteran defender has a cap hit of $19.5 million in 2019, although the team could cut him and carry $8 million in dead money.

When asked at the conclusion of the 2018 regular season about his future with the organization, Vernon made it clear that he wants to remain in New York.

"That's really out of my hands right there. All I'm really focusing on is today," Vernon said in December, per Dunleavy. "I'd love to be back. But, again, that's out of my control."

That's coming from someone who has been in the league long enough to understand he could be a cap casualty. However, it appears the Giants will explore his market before deciding whether to just cut the 2019 Pro Bowler loose.

At the time of his signing, the then-25-year-old Vernon appeared to be a star on the rise after piling up 29 sacks in four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The 6'2", 262-pound linebacker has still been productive (22 sacks) in his three seasons with the Giants, but injuries have limited to just 23 games over the last two seasons.

As Vernon will turn 29 in the middle of the 2019 campaign, New York may be looking to move on.