B/R Countdown: Top 10 Crossovers of Kyrie Irving's Career

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 1, 2019

  1. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  2. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  3. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  4. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  5. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  6. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  7. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  8. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  9. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  10. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  11. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  12. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  13. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  14. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  15. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  16. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  17. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  18. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  19. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  20. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

Right Arrow Icon

Kyrie Irving has one of the most devastating crossovers in NBA history. Watch the video above for the 10 moments where Kyrie taught a  master class in handling the rock.

                      

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Giannis vs. LeBron at 24: Who Ya Got?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis vs. LeBron at 24: Who Ya Got?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Spencer Dinwiddie Wants to Build Real Life 'Iron Man' Suit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Spencer Dinwiddie Wants to Build Real Life 'Iron Man' Suit

    Jordan Zirm
    via UPROXX

    What Dame Really Meant by 'Sell-Out' Comments

    Dame on titles, legacy and what he really meant by those 'sell-out' comments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Dame Really Meant by 'Sell-Out' Comments

    Dame on titles, legacy and what he really meant by those 'sell-out' comments

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    1 FA Teams Should Be Thinking About Already

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 FA Teams Should Be Thinking About Already

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report