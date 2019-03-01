Ben Chilwell: 'No Reason' to Leave Leicester Amid Manchester City Rumours

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell has said he has no desire to move on amid recent speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City.

The Foxes confirmed Brendan Rodgers as their new manager this week, with the former Celtic boss taking over from the sacked Claude Puel.

Chilwell told Sky Sports he has already been impressed with the new coach:

"You look at the young players that he's brought through and the way they've become some of the best players in the world. Yesterday I bumped into him in the corridor and he was pointing out things in my game he felt he could improve. That's music to my ears. ...

"There's no reason why any of us should move on. I've never seen it so energetic around here. Everyone's happy to see one of the biggest managers in the world coming to the club."

It was reported earlier this week by Sam Lee of Goal that City are admirers of Chilwell, with adding a new left-back high on their list of transfer priorities.

For the second campaign in a row, they've been without Benjamin Mendy for long spells due to injury, meaning Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko have had to do a job in the role.

Chilwell is a specialist in the position, and although Puel's style of football and lack of charisma did little to earn himself favour around the King Power Stadium, he was a positive influence on the development of the England international.

Under Puel, Chilwell cemented his place in the starting XI for Leicester, and as these figures illustrate, he's competent from a defensive perspective and a major force in the final third, too:

In the brief glimpses City supporters have seen of Mendy, the Frenchman does appear capable of adding another attacking dimension to a team already stacked with firepower. However, the constant injury problems being endured by the ex-Monaco man will worry manager Pep Guardiola.

While Delph was able to fill in excellently following Mendy's injury layoff last season, it's been Zinchenko who has shone in the position as of late.

Per Scouted Football, he's been able to exert his influence on games from the full-back berth:

Additionally, the Ukraine international has become something of a lucky charm for the Premier League champions:

As good as Zinchenko has been, the City squad would undoubtedly benefit from another player in this portion of the defence. Given he's one of the most exciting prospects in the league, it would make sense for Chilwell to be near the top of Guardiola's list.

At this point, it doesn't appear as though the 22-year-old is in any rush to move on. Having also agreed a new long-term contract with Leicester in October, City would have to pay a massive amount to prise him away from the Foxes.