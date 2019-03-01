Maurizio Sarri Hasn't Decided to Recall Kepa Arrizabalaga vs. Fulham amid Unrest

Maurizio Sarri Hasn't Decided to Recall Kepa Arrizabalaga vs. Fulham amid UnrestMarch 1, 2019
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he has not yet decided if he will recall goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Sunday's Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Sarri dropped Kepa for Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and replaced him with Willy Caballero, who kept a clean sheet.
The Italian spoke about the situation in Friday's pre-match press conference and said he would wait until after their final preparations to make a decision.
"I want to see the last two training (sessions)," he said. "As I said after the match, the Kepa situation is closed. Kepa is our first goalkeeper. But we are very happy for Willy, because now we know very well he's able to play also in a very difficult match. I'm sure in one of the two next matches Kepa will be on the pitch."
Kepa incurred Sarri's wrath when he refused to come off during Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on penalties at Wembley Stadium:
😳 - Have you EVER seen anything like it!? Maurizio Sarri tries to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero, but Kepa refuses to come off and Sarri is absolutely FURIOUS! 😡 https://t.co/Q81v6ry3Kk
The goalkeeper apologised for his actions after the match and was fined one week's wages by Chelsea, per Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.
The 24-year-old came in for criticism for his behaviour:
Whether or not he was injured that was disgraceful from Kepa. He should be ashamed of himself. I actually feel very sorry for Sarri.
Usually think reactions to this sort of thing get a bit hyperbolic, but that's absolutely disgraceful from Kepa whether Chelsea win on penalties or not.
Sarri initially said the incident was a "big misunderstanding" and that "Kepa was right, even if the way he conducted himself was wrong," per the club's official website.
He has since said the Spaniard remains his No. 1 goalkeeper despite leaving him out against Tottenham, per Gerard Brand at Sky Sports.
Sarri now has a tough decision to make for Sunday's match after Caballero put in a solid display against Tottenham. The Chelsea boss must decide whether it's time to bring Kepa back into the team or make him wait for his first-team return. The club play on Thursday in the first leg of a UEFA Europa League round-of-16 home match against Dynamo Kyiv.
