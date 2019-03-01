Ravens RB Alex Collins Arrested After Early-Morning Car Crash

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested Friday morning after he was involved in a car crash in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Per Sarah Meehan and Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, the arrest was confirmed by the Ravens and the Baltimore County Police Department. Charges were not immediately announced.

Police were called to the scene of a vehicle crashing into a tree about a mile away from the Ravens' team facility around 6:48 a.m. ET, per Meehan and Shaffer. It hasn't been confirmed whether Collins was driving the vehicle.

The 24-year-old Florida native was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He signed with Baltimore after getting waived by Seattle in September 2017.

Collins appeared in 10 games for the Ravens during the 2018 season before getting placed on injured reserve in early December because of a foot injury.

The University of Arkansas product is set to become a restricted free agent when the new league year begins March 13. Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reported Feb. 7 the running back "might not be retained" as the Ravens seek "someone more explosive and versatile in the passing game."

Ravens vice president of public relations Chad Steele told the Baltimore Sun the organization is "aware of the situation" after speaking with police.