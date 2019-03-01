Jorginho Says Chelsea Fans 'Have the Right to Complain'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Jorginho has vowed to change Chelsea fans' minds after their recent criticism of his poor performances.

The midfielder has been almost an ever-present for the Blues this season. He is central to manager Maurizio Sarri's style, just as he was when the pair were both at Napoli.

Jorginho started the season in impressive fashion and proved influential with his passing to help Chelsea open the campaign with a 12-match unbeaten run in the league:

However, the west London outfit have regressed as the season has gone on. Sarri's style has been found out somewhat as opposition sides have realised that restricting Jorginho adversely affects Chelsea's performances.

As a result, the Italy international has begun to field criticism from Blues fans, including being booed when he was brought on by Sarri last week against Malmo.

Jorginho has said the Stamford Bridge faithful have every right to voice their discontent, but he is committed to changing their minds, per ESPN Brasil (h/t Liam Twomey of ESPN FC):

"With technology, we see everything [said about us]—and very quickly. The important thing is to know how to deal with the situation.

"I am calm because fans are like that: when you don't win, they complain. They have the right to complain, but I remained calm. I will continue to do my job and, without doubt, I believe I can show my worth and change their minds."

After a torrid few weeks in which Chelsea endured back-to-back away thrashings to Bournemouth and Manchester City, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United and lost the Carabao Cup final on penalties to the Sky Blues, they got a much-needed 2-0 league win against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

They are back in action at struggling Fulham on Sunday and should pick up another three points.

Despite some poor recent performances, Chelsea are still in contention to finish the season in the Premier League's top four as they have a game in hand on rivals Manchester United and Arsenal:

They are also among the favourites to win the UEFA Europa League and have been drawn against Dynamo Kiev in the last 16.



Jorginho, 27, will be key for Chelsea if they are to achieve their goals this season, and it is clear he will not shy away from the challenge of improving his form.