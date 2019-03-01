Edinson Cavani Out vs. Caen, Doubtful vs. Manchester United with Injury

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 9 : Edinson Cavani of PSG during the french Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Girondins de Bordeaux at Parc des Princes on February 9, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Edinson Cavani will miss Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Caen on Saturday and could be absent for their UEFA Champions League tie against Manchester United, according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German offered an update on the Uruguayan on Friday, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Cavani has been out of action since February 9 with a muscle injury.

                                

