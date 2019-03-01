David De Gea, Man United Contract 'Out of My Hands,' Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says David De Gea's contract renewal at Old Trafford is "out of my hands," but he hopes the two parties can come to an agreement.

The Spaniard will have just one year remaining on his deal come the end of the season, and the club is in talks with him over a new long-term contract. Though he's not involved in the process, Solskjaer he seemed confident De Gea will stay.

"No updates from me," he said, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News. "The club and David are in dialogue. Hopefully they'll agree. It's out of my hands, but I'm sure we'll do what we can."

The Norwegian also took the opportunity to remind the Spaniard of the faith shown in him during his rocky start at the club:

"David's done fantastic since he came. The club really showed how much they wanted him back in the day when Eric [Steele] and the gaffer found him.

"There was probably 'keepers there better at that time, but the belief the manager showed in him with the criticism he got paid dividends.

"He's been player of the year I don't know how many years, we're grateful to have him."

Solskjaer further waxed lyrical about the 28-year-old:

De Gea arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and was immediately installed as United's No. 1 following Edwin van der Sar's retirement.

After taking time to adapt to English football, having made some high-profile errors along the way, De Gea developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

His efforts between the sticks saw him named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year at Old Trafford in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone explained why the club have had trouble tying him down on a new deal thus far:

According to Ed Malyon of The Independent, De Gea wants parity with Alexis Sanchez in terms of his £400,000 basic weekly wage, but United's offer falls short of his demands by £50,000.

There aren't many clubs who could make him a better offer, though, and one such suitor, Real Madrid, won't be in the market for a first-choice goalkeeper for some time after they signed Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea last summer.

De Gea might also wish to know the club's plans for the future before committing himself, as Solskjaer is only set to remain in charge until the end of the season.