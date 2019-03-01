Ivan Rakitic Says Staying at Barcelona Is 'Perfect' for Him Amid Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says it would be "perfect" for him to remain at the club despite the impending arrival of Frenkie de Jong and speculation linking him with an exit from the Camp Nou.

De Jong will arrive from Ajax in the summer, while Rakitic has been linked with a host of European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea, per Goal's Sacha Pisani.

However, Rakitic isn't planning to leave, and he told DAZN (h/t Pisani):

"I like living in Spain. Unfortunately, I can't ask for another passport because I already have two, otherwise I'd also ask for a Spanish one because I'm fine here and I'm happy.

"My family are happy here too, and my daughters are doing well in Barcelona because we're close to Seville. Therefore, staying here is perfect for me."

The 30-year-old has lived in Spain since 2011, and he joined Barca from Sevilla in 2014. At the end of this season, he'll still have two years remaining on his contract with the Catalan giants.

He's a key player for manager Ernesto Valverde, having appeared in 38 of Barca's 41 matches in all competitions this season, returning four goals and seven assists.

The Croatian is an important component in Barcelona's midfield as an all-rounder who can make incisive contributions going forward while also showing an impressive defensive work rate to make the team more resilient in the centre of the park.

He showcased what he can do in Barcelona's 4-2 win over Sevilla last weekend, per football analyst Dave O'Brien:

Barca blogger Kevin Williams is a big admirer of Rakitic:

If De Jong's capture goes as Barcelona hope, they'll have secured a player who can be a mainstay in their midfield for years to come.

The Dutchman's arrival will give Valverde another option in the centre, and that could impact on Rakitic's game time, but they might be able to play together in midfield.

If De Jong were to slot in alongside Rakitic and Sergio Busquets, he and the Spaniard would give the team greater control over games, and in turn, that could help free up Rakitic to push forward a little more.

Rakitic reached double figures for goals and assists in each of his final two seasons at Sevilla, where he played a more attacking role than he does at Barcelona.

If De Jong's arrival allows him to make a similar contribution at the Camp Nou, that would be a welcome boost for the Blaugrana.