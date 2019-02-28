Jay Glazer Confident Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. If Given Fair Offer

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The door may not be closed on a trade sending New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. out of the Big Apple.

The Athletic's Jay Glazer reported Thursday that New York might be willing to deal the three-time Pro Bowler "if the Giants get a fair offer." Earlier this month, Glazer predicted Beckham will be moved this offseason.

