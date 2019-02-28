Jay Glazer Confident Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. If Given Fair Offer

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The door may not be closed on a trade sending New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. out of the Big Apple.

The Athletic's Jay Glazer reported Thursday that New York might be willing to deal the three-time Pro Bowler "if the Giants get a fair offer." Earlier this month, Glazer predicted Beckham will be moved this offseason.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

