Redskins Will Target QB in Round 1 of 2019 NFL Draft If They Like One Available

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

While Doug Williams considers the quarterback position one of the Washington Redskins' options with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, the team won't move heaven and earth in order to trade up and select its preferred passer.

"I think where we are at this point, and like I said earlier, if there's a quarterback there that we like at 15, 9 out of 10 we'll go that route," Williams, Washington's senior vice president of player personnel, said Thursday, per NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey. "If it's not somebody we like, we'll go with Colt [McCoy] and if we got to go out and get a veteran to work with him until that time comes, that's probably what we'll do. It all boils down to who's there when it's time for us to be."

Alex Smith suffered a broken tibia and fibula in Washington's Week 11 defeat to the Houston Texans last November. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in January the team is planning as if Smith will miss the entire 2019 season and be "pleasantly surprised" if he gets back on the field next year.

Whether through the draft or free agency, Washington seemingly has to add another quarterback this offseason otherwise it will open 2019 with McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson as its only three starting options.

Trading up for quarterback in the draft isn't always a bad move.

Washington might still have nightmares from the ill-fated Robert Griffin III trade. The Redskins gave up three first-round picks and a second-rounder in order to move up to No. 2 overall and select Griffin. Injuries derailed Griffin's career, and he was out of the nation's capital after three years.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs walked away with a steal in 2017 when they traded the No. 27 overall pick, a third-round selection and their 2018 first-rounder in order to take Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick.

For Williams, the problem might be the gulf that separates Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray—the two best quarterbacks in the 2019 draft class—from the rest of the group.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Haskins and Murray 13th and 14th, respectively, in his most recent big board. Drew Lock (No. 29) is next on the list followed shortly thereafter by Daniel Jones (No. 34). Those four are the only ones who cracked the top 50.

As much as Washington needs a quarterback, Williams is smart to avoid overpaying for one in the draft.