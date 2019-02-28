Raheem Sterling Felt 'A Lot More' Title Pressure at Liverpool Than at Man City

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling says he felt far more pressure to win the Premier League when he was at Liverpool than during his time at Manchester City.

The forward left Anfield for the Citizens in 2015 and spoke about the differences between the clubs in an interview with Danny Gallagher at Sky Sports.

"When I was there I did feel a lot more pressure than when I'm here, with matchdays and the fans. I think that they get to us a little bit. We were in control and we had the opportunity to see it through but we didn't do that.

"Here we're completely focused on each game and trying to win each game as it comes. It's a complete different scenario from last year - last year we were a bit more comfortable towards this point of the season."

Liverpool have not been crowned champions of England since 1990 but are top of the Premier League table by a point over defending champions Manchester City after 28 games.

Here's a look at the remaining fixtures for both teams:

Liverpool have shown signs of feeling the pressure in 2019. They missed the chance to move seven points clear at the top after being held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City in January.

The Reds have also dropped points in draws against West Ham United and Manchester United, which has allowed Pep Guardiola's side to cut the gap at the top.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged the pressure surrounding his team:

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken about his side's need to pile pressure on the Reds:

There looks like to be little separation between the two teams on the pitch, but both sets of players will need to keep their nerve as the title race heats up.

Liverpool still have some awkward fixtures to come, including a Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday, as well as games against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Manchester City travel to Bournemouth in their next league outing but also have to play both Tottenham and local rivals Manchester United before the end of the season.