Best Landing Spots for NBA's Under-the-Radar 2019 Free Agents

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The top tier of the NBA's free-agent crop for the 2019 offseason is sure to draw plenty of headlines.

Given the possibility of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and so many other prominent names changing teams—not to mention the Anthony Davis drama that will loom over the summer until he's mercifully dealt—basketball fans will only be able to dedicate so many brainwaves to the lesser players on the open market.

But some of those overlooked contributors could be quite valuable in the right locations.

None of these featured players are stars. They likely won't earn that coveted celestial status at any point in the future, either. And that's perfectly fine. Each of them is still a productive figure when placed in the proper role, and they could add substantial value to certain landing spots if all goes according to plan.

You likely won't read about them much this summer. So when they inevitably ink new contracts, just don't forget that under-the-radar signings can make oversized impacts when handled properly.