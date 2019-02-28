Jets Rumors: Robby Anderson Given 2nd-Round Designation by New York

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Jets will place a second-round tender on restricted free agent Robby Anderson, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

By doing so, New York would reserve the right to match any offer sheet given to Anderson or receive a second-round pick if it declines to match the offer.

An undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016, Anderson has quickly proven to be a dependable playmaker in the NFL. After recording 587 yards as a rookie, he stepped his game up even further in 2017 by hauling in 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last season, he recorded 50 receptions for 752 yards and six scores in 14 appearances.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported back in November that the Philadelphia Eagles offered the Jets a fourth-round pick for the 6'3", 190-pound wideout prior to the trade deadline. New York ultimately declined that offer, and Anderson later made it known that he wanted to stick around in the Big Apple for years to come.

"I would hope not to be tendered," Anderson told Mehta in November. "Because I don't want to be here for possibly just one more year. I want to be here for the long term. I feel like I worked hard. [The RFA tender] is a step up from where I'm at now. But I want to be here for the long term."

Not only did Anderson's numbers slightly drop last season, but it wasn't the easiest of years as a whole. Anderson was arrested on nine charges in January 2018, following his arrest after he threatened to sexually assault a police officer's wife. His felony charges were dismissed in April, and he was later sentenced to six months probation.

He was not suspended by the NFL for the arrest. He did, however, wind up missing a pair of games in November due to an ankle injury.

Anderson was able to put both his off-the-field issues and injury behind him to put up another set of strong numbers in 2018. While the second-round tender could prevent him from truly seeing what his market value is, the 25-year-old receiver is determined to continue to elevate his game.

"I want to be one of the best to ever do it," Anderson told Mehta in November. "That's my goal and my mission. And I know that's not going to happen overnight. It's not going to happen in a year. It's going to take time. I know it's a journey. And I know it's in God's hands more than anything. So, I just try to keep a positive mindset and keep working."