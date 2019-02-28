Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty to Solicitation Charge; Requests Non-Jury Trial

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor solicitation charges.

In Kraft's official plea filed Tuesday, he also requested a non-jury trial, per Peter Wilson of Boston 25 News:

According to an affidavit filed in Palm Beach County (h/t CNN.com's Chuck Johnston, Joe Sterling and Eric Levenson), Kraft was among 25 people charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution.

The charges against Kraft came as part of a larger investigation into sex trafficking centered around multiple day spas in the state of Florida.

Kraft was charged with visiting one of the spas on Jan. 20, hours before the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Per the affidavit (h/t Ralph Ellis of CNN.com), the Jupiter, Florida, police department said it obtained security footage from the spa that shows Kraft.

CNN's Jill Martin shared a statement from the NFL regarding the status of the police investigation into Kraft:

Kraft could be subject to a fine and/or suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The 77-year-old has owned the Patriots since 1994.