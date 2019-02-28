Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Full Training Ahead of Napoli Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to full training with Juventus on Thursday ahead of the Italian champions' Serie A clash at Napoli on Sunday.

Juventus offered an update on Ronaldo's fitness and reported that he "trained normally with the group" as the club step up their preparations for the game at the Stadio San Paolo.

The forward trained separately on Wednesday after picking up an ankle injury in Sunday's 1-0 win over Bologna.

The 34-year-old also struggled to impress during the match, and manager Massimiliano Allegri was asked if it was one of his worst Juventus performances:

Ronaldo now appears to be on course to feature against Carlo Ancelotti's side, who are second in the table but a distant 13 points behind leaders Juventus.

Allegri will face a selection dilemma over whether to start Ronaldo, as he will not want to risk his star man's fitness ahead of their UEFA Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid on March 12.

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 20: Diego Godin of Atletico Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Juventus at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on F
TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus are 2-0 down after the first leg in Spain and will need Ronaldo to be fit and firing if they are to mount the comeback required to progress in the tournament.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Ronaldo could be named among the substitutes against Napoli but is unlikely to feature as Juventus' priority is to avoid any injuries.

Given the healthy lead Juventus possess in Serie A, there seems little point in risking Ronaldo, particularly because lifting the Champions League is the club's top priority and the reason why they invested so heavily in bringing the forward to Turin.

Ronaldo has starred in Serie A this season with 19 goals and eight assists in 25 appearances, but he has managed just two goals in European competition. 

The former Real Madrid man failed to score against Atletico but taunted the Rojiblancos after the match:

However, Ronaldo has won the Champions League for the last three seasons with Real Madrid, and Juventus will retain hope he can find his best form and inspire his team to victory.  

