Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: El Clasico 2019 Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona can all-but end Real Madrid's fading hopes of winning the title by beating their great rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday.

Barca top the table and are nine points ahead of Real in third. Yet there will be more than just staying in the race motivating Los Blancos on home soil.

Real will also be in the mood for revenge after losing in the Copa del Rey semi-final. The Blaugrana left the Spanish capital with a 3-0 win in the second leg on Wednesday.

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Eleven Sports UK. beIN Sports CONNECT. fuboTV.

Odds (Per Oddschecker)

Real Madrid: 9-5

Barcelona: 31-20

Draw: 14-5

The quality of finishing proved the difference on Wednesday night, as Barca made the most of chances while Real wasted them. One of the biggest culprits was 18-year-old wing wizard Vinicius Junior.

His skills can wow the crowds, but the Brazilian needs to add composure to his game in the areas of the pitch that matter most:

In fairness to Vinicius, the teenager is still adapting to being thrust into a starring role for the biggest club on the continent:

What Real boss Santiago Solari needs is for Gareth Bale to step up and become the attacking talisman he's supposed to be after Cristiano Ronaldo was sold to Juventus last summer.

At least Karim Benzema is fine form, with the French centre-forward accounting for 11 goals and two assists in La Liga. Adding to the tally won't be easy, though, not against an increasingly dominant Barca goalkeeper in Marc-Andre ter Stegen:

Barcelona have gotten better at keeping the door shut at the back. The solidity complements the ruthless quality of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Suarez netted twice on Wednesday, and while he's lost some of the burst and power he had, the 32-year-old remains a deadly No. 9. Yet it's still Messi who defines Barca's success in the league.

His hat-trick to help see off Sevilla 4-2 last time out added yet another flourish to what is proving to be an incredible season for the gifted No. 10. Messi has struck 33 goals and assisted 12 more in all competitions so far.

If Messi and Suarez click again, Real will be condemned to an unwanted statistic after last week's shock reversal at home to Girona:

Losing a third game in a row in front of the home faithful would likely raise serious doubts about Solari's ability to lead Real beyond this season. It would also surely end any hope Los Blancos have of stopping Barca from retaining the title.