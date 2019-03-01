Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal resume their rivalry at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as the two teams clash in the Premier League.

Spurs come into the game after two straight defeats to Burnley and Chelsea and know that victory for the Gunners will see them move just a point behind Mauricio Pochettino's men in the table.

The Gunners head into the match on a run of three straight league wins and hit five past Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Spurs 1-1, Arsenal 5-2, Draw 13-5

Preview

Tottenham will need to improve quickly if they are to get back to winning ways after failing to manage a single shot on target against Chelsea on Wednesday:

Their performance left captain Harry Kane frustrated, but he will face no further action for a clash with Cesar Azpilicueta and is available to play:

Pochettino is also hopeful that defender Jan Vertonghen can return to action after missing the defeat to Chelsea due to injury:

Tottenham's two defeats have seen their title hopes slip away, but they must respond if they are to avoid becoming dragged into the fight for a top four place with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea:

Arsenal will be hoping to do a league double over their local rivals having already beaten them 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium in December.

Manager Unai Emery has spoken about his team's opportunity to cut the gap to Tottenham on Saturday, per Sky Sports.

"It's a big motivation, but we were speaking to the players about it," he said. "We need to take the opportunity today, and after that we can have a great opportunity on Saturday. They are still ahead of us in the table, and it's difficult to win there, but it's a good test."

The Arsenal boss has decisions to make over his starting XI after both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil starred against Bournemouth:

Strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were also on target last time out, and Arsenal have the firepower to make it another difficult afternoon for Spurs.