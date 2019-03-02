Premier League Week 29 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's north London derby with Arsenal on Saturday is likely to have huge implications on who finishes third and fourth in the Premier League this season.

Sunday will see another derby, this one on Merseyside and sure to impact the title race, when Liverpool face Everton at Goodison Park. By then the Reds could be trailing Manchester City, although the champions are facing a tricky trip to struggling Bournemouth on Saturday.

Week 29 Fixtures (TV Info and Picks)

Saturday, March 2

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (Draw)

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, CNBC (City)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Huddersfield Town: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Draw)

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Draw)

Manchester United vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (United)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Cardiff City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Wolves)

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (West Ham)

Sunday, March 3

Watford vs. Leicester City: 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (City)

Fulham vs. Chelsea: 2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Chelsea)

Everton vs. Liverpool: 4:15 p.m. GMT/11:15 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Liverpool)

Live-Streaming Links: BT Sport App. Sky Go. NBC Sports App. fuboTV.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Spurs currently hold third place, just four points ahead of the Gunners after recent defeats. Tottenham have lost consecutive games away to Burnley and Chelsea, the latter coming on Wednesday and all-but ending the Lilywhites' title challenge:

By contrast, Arsenal are on a run of three wins from three. The Gunners have seen off Huddersfield Town, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Five goals were scored against the Cherries on Wednesday, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in fine form. He helped himself to a goal and assisted two others, to follow scoring and assisting in the 2-0 win over Southampton.

Having returned from a foot injury, Mkhitaryan is beginning to show the kind of form Arsenal counted on when brining him in from Manchester United to replace Alexis Sanchez last January.

Mkhitaryan has been helped by the creative support of Mesut Ozil. Spurs can't match this artistry while dynamic midfielder Dele Alli remains injured:

Christian Eriksen and Harry Winks have struggled to consistently provide guile in Alli's absence. However, Spurs still have enough firepower in the final third thanks to Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

While the Gunners have been clicking in attacking areas they still surrender chances. It means a score draw is likely between these two local rivals who never have a problem producing goals when they meet.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Bournemouth are facing the champions amid a dire run of form. The Cherries have taken just one point from four matches since beating Chelsea 4-0 at the end of January.

City can punish a leaky defence breached 11 times during this miserable run. The champions weren't at their fluent best during Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Hammers, but a sluggish performance was inevitable after City were taken to penalties by Chelsea in last Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manager Pep Guardiola will now get to choose from a refreshed squad but one still missing key holding midfielder Fernandinho through injury. Not having his ability to break up play and track runners could prove fatal against a Bournemouth side quick and intuitive going forward.

The Cherries pushed City to the limit in this fixture last season, with Raheem Sterling netting a last-gasp winner deep into injury time. Expect another close game but one City should edge again.

Everton vs. Liverpool

Sadio Mane's two-goal star turn against Watford on Wednesday should have Everton worried. The Senegal international has rediscovered his touch and swagger in front of goal:

Mane benefited from being moved into a central role against the Hornets.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp explained how the move suited Mane's best attributes, per James Walker-Roberts of Sky Sports: "In that position you need someone who is able to play in the small space, who can give you as well offers in behind, who adapts to the defensive situation, who is football-smart, all that stuff."

The threat posed by Liverpool is defined by the versatility of Klopp's forwards. Both Mane and fellow wide man Mohamed Salah can ghost into the middle, and Everton will surely struggle to track their pace and movement.

It will be up to the hosts to make the most of their own possession. Gylfi Sigurdsson will be key after the classy No. 10 bagged a brace during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Cardiff City.

Along with Richarlison, Theo Walcott and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson ensures the Toffees have the players to damage the Reds' title bid. Even so, Liverpool have the defensive solidity and enough flexibility in the final third to sneak a vital win.