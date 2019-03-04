2019 NBA Draft Prospects with the Most to Prove in March

1 of 6

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Draft ceiling: No. 3

Draft floor: Late lottery

Once Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett are off the board, the team drafting third overall will at least look at Cam Reddish. But a disappointing March could be costly, given his frustrating inconsistency and inefficiency through February.

Reddish won't want scouts to look back on his full body of work and see a 36.5 percent field-goal mark, 33.6 three-point percentage, more turnovers (76) than assists (61) and a player who buckled when the pressure was highest. Because with a month left of college basketball, Reddish should feel a sense of urgency in terms of his draft stock and helping Duke advance in the postseason.

He will benefit from scouts' having seen him before college—whether it was on the high school All-Star circuit or during the U19 World Cup. Reddish established coveted long-term potential before he ever played an NCAA game, and that should help prevent him from falling too far, regardless of how the rest of his season goes.

But it will seem like less of a gamble to draft Reddish in the top five if he dials back in during the ACC and NCAA tournaments. And the upcoming games without the injured Williamson (knee) are also crucial, as it gives Reddish extra on-ball opportunities to create and scouts more chances to evaluate him in a featured role.

With breakout prospects like Murray State's Ja Morant, Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, plus another handful freshmen who've been more effective, another underwhelming stretch could lead to a mini-slide down boards for Reddish.