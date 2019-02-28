Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and More

1 of 3

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported Vince McMahon was the first person to know of Roman Reigns' return to WWE and that, by Monday night, only his daughter Stephanie, Triple H, Kevin Dunne and Michelle Wilson were aware.

The report also states that it was Reigns' decision to return so quickly after the remission revelation.

The Big Dog announced his leukemia diagnosis last October and subsequently relinquished the Universal Championship.

Reigns returns to the company at a time when WWE officials are putting together a WrestleMania card that appears to be in flux more than any other in recent memory. Not since 1997's WrestleMania 13 has it felt like the company is unsure of what it wants to do for the biggest show of the year this late in the game.

Now with its biggest star back, it must scramble to find something for him to do.

WrestleVotes reported "WWE is now figuring out where to slot Roman Reigns on the card, with multiple options on the table. Along with Reigns, John Cena’s matchup is also still in discussion. Many different roads they can travel down. Lots in play."

We saw him join Seth Rollins Monday in laying out Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Elias and Drew McIntyre. Perhaps a showdown with one of those heels would be enough to satiate fans' appetite for the former champion.

Whatever the case may be, the WWE Universe greeted Reigns with open arms Monday night. Now it is up to Reigns and WWE to turn that goodwill into sustained cheers for a guy whose love of the audience and the business itself was never more evident than Monday night on Raw.