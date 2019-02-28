5 Opponents Brock Lesnar Still Must Face If He Signs New WWE Contract

5 Opponents Brock Lesnar Still Must Face If He Signs New WWE ContractFebruary 28, 2019
Brock Lesnar is a polarizing figure in the world of pro wrestling. His part-time status has kept the top title on Raw off television for months at a time, but there is no denying the level of star power the Universal Championship holder brings to every match.
The Beast Incarnate's contract expires after WrestleMania 35, according to Tony Maglio of TheWrap.com. If he chooses to sign a new deal, WWE has plenty of fresh matches he can still have.
A recent influx of new talent from NXT could provide him with some interesting opponents, but WWE also has a few veterans who have yet to face Lesnar or haven't fought him in a long time.
If he does agree to a new deal, it will likely be for one year, so WWE can get five or six more matches out of him.
This article looks at five opponents Lesnar needs to face before he departs the company for good at some point in the future.
Bobby Lashley
Nobody should be surprised to see Bobby Lashley's name appear on this list. The former intercontinental champion is someone who has been on many fans' wish lists as an opponent for Lesnar since he returned to WWE.
Both men followed a similar path by starting in pro wrestling before transitioning to MMA, but Lesnar kept both careers relatively separate while Lashley overlapped his time doing both.
They are both powerhouses with impressive amateur wrestling backgrounds. Few Superstars have more parallel careers than these two men.
This would be a great main event for SummerSlam. Even without a title on the line, Lesnar vs. Lashley would be worthy of headlining the show.
Drew McIntyre
When you look at which WWE Superstars are physically capable of providing Lesnar with a real challenge, only a few names stand out.
Braun Strowman has already battled The Beast and the same can be said for other top stars like Roman Reigns, Big Show, The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe. Then there's Drew McIntyre.
The Scottish Terminator is built like a powerlifter and moves like someone who is 50 pounds lighter. He is also taller than Lesnar by a few inches, so seeing them standing face to face would allow McIntyre to look down on him as an opponent.
The Scot seemed to be on his way to a main event push during the back half of 2018, but the past few months have seen his momentum cool.
If management wants him to be a top contender for the Universal Championship, a great way to get him there would be performing well in a match against Lesnar.
Big E
Kofi Kingston is experiencing the first true main event push of his 11-year career with WWE, but another New Day member has seemed ready for the big time for quite a while.
Big E has proved he is the funniest member of The New Day on several occasions while also being one of the more impressive big men on the roster in most of his matches.
He can suplex anyone on the roster with ease, but if you pay close attention, he also moves a lot quicker than most people realize. He runs the ropes faster than Xavier Woods and often performs risky moves like taking someone off the apron with a spear right through the ring ropes to the floor.
Just imagining the kind of hilarious interactions Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, would have with The New Day during the buildup to this match should make any fan want to see it.
Batista
At this point, Batista only appears to be interested in facing Triple H at WrestleMania, but if he decides to stay around for another match or two, he needs to end up in the ring with Lesnar.
The Animal and The Beast came up through WWE's old developmental system in Ohio Valley Wrestling together, but they only ever competed in one singles match.
For two guys who are as dominant as they are, you would think the company would have tried to put them back in the ring together at some point, but it never happened.
This is the kind of bout WWE could use at WrestleMania 36 as one of its special attractions, and fans would be clamoring to see it. All the company needs to do is figure out who to book as the winner: the MMA Superstar or the Marvel superhero.
Rusev
When Rusev burst on to the main roster in 2014, it seemed like he was going to be WWE's next unstoppable Superstar—and for several months, he was.
His biggest win came at Fastlane 2015 when he successfully defended the United States Championship against John Cena, but ever since he suffered his first loss to the same opponent at WrestleMania 31, he has struggled to regain the same momentum.
His Rusev Day gimmick seemed like a possible route for him to get back into the main event scene, but it never led to anything substantial.
The Bulgarian Brute should be viewed as one of the most dominant men on the roster, not just another midcard Superstar. Having a feud with Lesnar would help him regain some of his mojo, especially if he ended up winning.
Who do you think Lesnar still needs to face on the WWE roster?