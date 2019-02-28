5 Opponents Brock Lesnar Still Must Face If He Signs New WWE Contract

0 of 5

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar is a polarizing figure in the world of pro wrestling. His part-time status has kept the top title on Raw off television for months at a time, but there is no denying the level of star power the Universal Championship holder brings to every match.

The Beast Incarnate's contract expires after WrestleMania 35, according to Tony Maglio of TheWrap.com. If he chooses to sign a new deal, WWE has plenty of fresh matches he can still have.

A recent influx of new talent from NXT could provide him with some interesting opponents, but WWE also has a few veterans who have yet to face Lesnar or haven't fought him in a long time.

If he does agree to a new deal, it will likely be for one year, so WWE can get five or six more matches out of him.

This article looks at five opponents Lesnar needs to face before he departs the company for good at some point in the future.