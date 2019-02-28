Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails 'Quality Finisher' Romelu Lukaku After Palace Brace

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed striker Romelu Lukaku as "a quality finisher" after the Belgian scored a match-winning brace in their 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Red Devils overcame a rash of injuries to win their eighth successive away game under Solskjaer, and the Norwegian told the media how pleased he was with Lukaku as he deputised for Marcus Rashford in attack:

"He was through the middle. We created chances for him, he put them away well. He's done loads of running up and down the line, right wing, left wing. He's had a different role because of Rash's form.

"He got a chance up front. Two very good finishes, could have had another one as well earlier on, so I'm very pleased for Rom. He is a quality finisher.

"It's great to have him around the place, always happy, always working on his finishing. He's played more than you think, but he's played wide right, wide left, so it's Rash's form that has moved him out there. Now with Rash's injury he grabbed the chance."

Solskjaer said after the trip to Selhurst Park that he was particularly wary of this fixture:

Lukaku's brace in south London ended a run of nine appearances without scoring in all competitions, having last found the back of the net against Reading in the FA Cup on January 5. The 25-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in each of United's past three Premier League games.

Luke Shaw helped set up Lukaku for the breakthrough, for which he calmly side-footed the ball into the far corner. He showed poise to shift his body and hit home United's second after 52 minutes.

The striker has netted 10 goals in 25 Premier League appearances this season (16 starts), and Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur highlighted his standing among some of the finest Premier League scorers:

Rashford was injured early on during Sunday's 0-0 draw at home to leaders Liverpool, and the England striker only appeared as a late substitute against Palace. The Eagles were unbeaten in six prior to Wednesday and hadn't conceded more than two goals in a home match this season before United's visit.

Solskjaer recently set a new Premier League record for points taken after 10 matches with a new club (26), per TalkSport, and the victory at Palace saw his side break a club record, per BBC Radio Manchester:

Alexis Sanchez and Fred also got rare starts for United in the absences of the injured Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, to name a few.

United play host to 17th-place Southampton on Saturday, and Lukaku has boosted his chances of leading the line as the injury crisis lingers at Old Trafford.