Robert Kraft Arraignment for Solicitation Set for End of NFL's Annual Meeting

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The arraignment date for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has reportedly been set for March 27.

TMZ Sports reported the news Wednesday, citing Palm Beach County court records. It noted March 27 is also the final day of the NFL's annual league meeting in Phoenix, an event at which Kraft was present in 2018.

Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Florida.

TMZ cited a source who said that while Kraft was listed as "arrested" by court records, the word choice was not accurate because the Patriots owner was never actually taken into custody. Rather, his attorney accepted service of a court summons for his arraignment.

According to Chuck Johnston, Joe Sterling and Eric Levenson of CNN, the charges for Kraft and others "resulted from a monthslong investigation into sex trafficking that focused on several central Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution."

Michele Steele of ESPN pointed out there are no allegations Kraft was aware of any human trafficking that may have been occurring at the day spa.

This comes after Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg said Kraft could face up to a year in prison and 100 hours of community service if he is convicted, per TMZ Sports.

A spokesperson for Kraft previously denied the charges in a statement to CNN's Jill Martin.