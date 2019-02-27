Jets Will 'Absolutely' Look to Trade No. 3 Pick in 2019 NFL Draft and Move Down

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL draft is available for the right offer.

"Right now, we feel good at No. 3, but I'd definitely say if there's an opportunity to trade down, we would absolutely look at it," New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It is not difficult to envision a scenario when a team in need of a long-term answer at quarterback such as the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars would look to trade into the No. 3 slot to draft either Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins or Oklahoma's Kyler Murray.

The Jets are certainly familiar with that practice, seeing how they sent the Indianapolis Colts three second-round picks to move into the No. 3 slot last year to draft USC's Sam Darnold. The Giants (No. 6) and Jaguars (No. 7) may not want to chance it if they strongly prefer one signal-caller over the other.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com noted the Jets and Giants haven't traded with each other since 1983, but the local ties won't deter Maccagnan from making a move if presented with the chance.

"Yeah, I think I would be open to any team that would," he said, when asked specifically about the Giants. "As long as the trade made sense to us, there's nothing that would stop us from doing that."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Jets to select Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen with the No. 3 pick in his mock draft to bolster a defense that was a middling 16th in the league with 39 sacks last season.

However, Gang Green haven't made the playoffs since 2010 and went 4-12 in 2018 with a number of holes in their roster. Trading the No. 3 pick for multiple selections would allow them to address several needs around Darnold and on defense.