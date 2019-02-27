WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from February 27

1 of 5

A demure Johnny Gargano took to the ring at the top of this week's show to discuss his loss of the North American Championship to Velveteen Dream.

He admitted he let himself and the fans down. Despite losing his title, he still felt like a champion. He was about to say the only time he had success around NXT was with DIY when Tommaso Ciampa's music played and the NXT champion made his way to the ring.

Ciampa said the only time Gargano has had success is with him by his side. He said they have proven it on the main roster already. He reminded Gargano that he tried to help last week but was denied. Now, they can reunite for the Dusty Rhodes Classic and get a tag title opportunity at TakeOver: Brooklyn.

After some hesitation, Gargano shook Ciampa's outstretched hand and the unholy alliance was formed.

Grade

A

Analysis

And with that, a rivalry ended.

Or did it?

The DIY reunion may appear, on the surface, to be an integral part of NXT television for the foreseeable future but this still feels like a program destined to end with Gargano finally paying back a year of frustration and heartbreak by kicking the crap out of his main tormentor and proving he is capable of thriving on his own.

Both men struck the right chord here, though, and set up a month's worth of must-see television.

As they have every time they have been involved with each other over the last two years.