WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from February 27
A long-awaited reunion headlined the February 27 episode of NXT on WWE Network.
After much teasing and speculation, Johnny Gargano embraced Tommaso Ciampa's offer to enter the Dusty Rhodes Classic as a team, bringing DIY back from the dead for one last shot at glory.
The rest of the show, though, was dedicated to the future of the brand, as Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and Mia Yim delivered breakout performances. Vanessa Borne and Aliyah displayed tag team chemistry that may lead them to championship opportunities.
Find out exactly what went down Wednesday with this recap of the noteworthy broadcast.
The Johnny Gargano-Tommaso Ciampa Saga Continues
A demure Johnny Gargano took to the ring at the top of this week's show to discuss his loss of the North American Championship to Velveteen Dream.
He admitted he let himself and the fans down. Despite losing his title, he still felt like a champion. He was about to say the only time he had success around NXT was with DIY when Tommaso Ciampa's music played and the NXT champion made his way to the ring.
Ciampa said the only time Gargano has had success is with him by his side. He said they have proven it on the main roster already. He reminded Gargano that he tried to help last week but was denied. Now, they can reunite for the Dusty Rhodes Classic and get a tag title opportunity at TakeOver: Brooklyn.
After some hesitation, Gargano shook Ciampa's outstretched hand and the unholy alliance was formed.
Grade
A
Analysis
And with that, a rivalry ended.
Or did it?
The DIY reunion may appear, on the surface, to be an integral part of NXT television for the foreseeable future but this still feels like a program destined to end with Gargano finally paying back a year of frustration and heartbreak by kicking the crap out of his main tormentor and proving he is capable of thriving on his own.
Both men struck the right chord here, though, and set up a month's worth of must-see television.
As they have every time they have been involved with each other over the last two years.
Taynara Conti and Xia Li vs. Vanessa Borne and Aliyah
The newly formed team of Vanessa Borne and Aliyah battled the thrown-together tandem of Xia Li and Taynara Conti this week.
The heels isolated Conti for the middle portion of the match, wearing her down with a straight jacket submission hold. She fought out and made the hot tag to Li, who exploded into the match with a series of kicks that had Aliyah reeling.
A rollup attempt was interrupted by a Borne clothesline. From there, Aliyah delivered a running blockbuster to Li, who fell into Borne's knees. The three count was academic.
Result
Borne and Aliyah defeated Li and Conti
Grade
C+
Analysis
There was nothing particularly special about this match but, in regards to the long-term future of the brand, it gave four underutilized women some television time. It also put over a newly formed tag team.
Borne and Aliyah have chemistry as a tandem, which they have formed via live events over the last few months, and should prove an asset to the women's division.
There is still a talented crop of women ahead of them on the proverbial totem pole but television time is of the utmost importance to development and they had it here.
Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijackovic
A battle of big men broke out Wednesday as Keith Lee battled Donovan Dijakovic in a match between two relative newcomers.
Early in the match, neither man could gain a distinct advantage. In a moment that popped the crowd, Dijakovic monkey flipped Lee, who landed on his feet. The aggressor, a look of disbelief on his face, stared open-mouthed at his surprisingly agile opponent.
The two heavyweights exchanged power move after power move, an occasion chop mixed in here, before Dijakovic leveled Lee with a kick that sent him to the floor.
In another jaw-dropping display of athleticism, Dijakovic delivered an Asai moonsault that left both men reeling at ringside. Both men banged up, neither was able to make it back into the ring by the referee's count of 10, much to the dismay of an NXT audience that had become invested in the match, resulting in a double count-out.
Result
Lee and Dijakovic fought to a double count-out
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a hell of a battle of the big men. Both showed tremendous athleticism and power, inciting a thunderous ovation from a fan base appreciative of their efforts. The finish was an excellent exclamation point on the bout that also doubled as an excuse for them to do it all over again.
Lee and Dijakovic, on this night, had their breakout performance under the NXT banner and may benefit exponentially from it.
Bayley and Sasha Banks Return to NXT
New women's tag team champions Bayley and Sasha Banks returned to the brand that made them household names in the wrestling industry and were met with a thunderous ovation.
They relived their NXT history and said they wanted to make their newly won titles the most coveted in the sport by defending them in Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
They ended by teasing the possibility that they will defend the gold the next time they are in the NXT arena.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a fun little reunion between the champions and the NXT faithful.
Beyond that, their promo confirmed that the titles will be defended in NXT, which just so happens to coincide with the development of tag teams such as Io Shirai and Kairi Sane, Vanessa Borne and Aliyah, and Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.
What felt like a throwaway promo may, in the long run, prove the most significant part of tonight's show.
Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler
An aggressive Mia Yim took the fight to Shayna Baszler early in Wednesday's main event, hellbent on avenging a beatdown at the hands of The Queen of Spades and her cohorts Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir last week.
An ill-timed kick, though, saw Yim crash leg-first into the steel steps, giving Baszler a target to focus on.
The NXT women's champion worked the knee of her opponent for the match, cutting off every attempt at a comeback. That is, until the babyface delivered a tornado DDT that allowed her to create some separation.
Slowed by her injury, Yim was unable to use her speed to fend off the attack of her opponent. She did, though, deliver Eat Defeat for a near-fall. A sit-out powerbomb followed for another two count.
Baszler recovered, leveled her with a nasty kick and choked her out to force the tapout.
Result
Baszler defeated Yim
Grade
A
Analysis
Much like Lee and Dijakovic, this was a breakout performance for Yim, who figures to be a major part of the women's division going forward.
She showed toughness as she fought through the leg injury but, ultimately, was slowed just enough to fall prey to Baszler's trademark choke.
The champion was tenacious and cerebral in her attack and continued to demonstrate why she is one of the most unique and interesting characters in all of NXT.
Together, Yim's performance and Baszler's championship persona made for a strong main event to close out an even better-than-normal episode.