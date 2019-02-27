Ex-Iowa State Star Royce White Training to Fight in UFC, Wants Heavyweight Title

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 26: Royce White #35 of the Sacramento Kings in a game against the New York Knicks on March 26, 2014 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Former NBA player Royce White is ready to take his talents from the court to the Octagon. 

White recently told ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz (h/t ESPN's Greg Rosenstein) that he has his sights set on the UFC's heavyweight belt.

"I'm one of the best athletes in the world," White told Arnovitz. "Among the NBA community, part of my appeal as a draft prospect was my unique size, athleticism, vision and that I probably have one of the 10 biggest set of hands in the NBA. I think all of those things will translate beautifully to the UFC."

   

