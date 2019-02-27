Ex-Iowa State Star Royce White Training to Fight in UFC, Wants Heavyweight Title

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Former NBA player Royce White is ready to take his talents from the court to the Octagon.

White recently told ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz (h/t ESPN's Greg Rosenstein) that he has his sights set on the UFC's heavyweight belt.

"I'm one of the best athletes in the world," White told Arnovitz. "Among the NBA community, part of my appeal as a draft prospect was my unique size, athleticism, vision and that I probably have one of the 10 biggest set of hands in the NBA. I think all of those things will translate beautifully to the UFC."

