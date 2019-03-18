DeMarcus Cousins Out for Warriors vs. Spurs with Ankle Injury, Is Day-to-Day

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced center DeMarcus Cousins underwent an MRI on his ankle Thursday and will miss the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

He is listed as day-to-day after the MRI came back clean.

The 28-year-old Cousins has averaged 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game for the Warriors since returning from a ruptured Achilles suffered in Jan. 2018.

Cousins, who was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of his injury, signed with the Warriors in the summer. He missed a calendar year with the injury and returned to the court on Jan. 18.

The Warriors put Cousins on a minutes limit but lifted it after the All-Star break.

Cousins has been quite impressive given the severity of his injury. While he has found himself in foul trouble at times, the big man has also shown flashes of his All-Star and Olympic gold-medalist past.

Of note, the former Kentucky Wildcat dropped 24 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a Feb. 25 win over the Charlotte Hornets, which also marked the first time he eclipsed 30 minutes this season.

Without Cousins down low, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell will likely see more action against the Spurs.