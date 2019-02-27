Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk Score Braces in Liverpool's 5-0 Rout of Watford

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool returned to their winning ways in the Premier League on Wednesday, beating Watford 5-0 at Anfield. Sadio Mane was the star man, scoring two goals in the first half, while Virgil van Dijk added two of his own after the break.

Mane twice converted great crosses from Trent Alexander-Arnold, scoring the second with a lovely back-heel. Divock Origi added the third goal before a quick Van Dijk double completed the rout.

The Reds had won just one of their last four matches in the competition.

Alexander-Arnold is Already League's Best Right-Back

Mane's first-half brace came courtesy of two picture-perfect assists from Alexander-Arnold, who returned to the starting XI and reminded everyone just how good he is.

The 20-year-old missed out on the match against Manchester United, with manager Jurgen Klopp later explaining he went with James Milner because the youngster only just returned from injury.

But while Milner has proven himself a solid option in the position, the difference between him and Alexander-Arnold is huge. The latter was feeling it against Watford:

Sportswriter Dominic King thought he was clearly missed against United:

Between Kyle Walker of Manchester City, Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur, Cezar Azpilicueta of Chelsea and even Hector Bellerin of Arsenal, there's plenty of competition for the title of the Premier League's best right-back.

But at the young age of 20, Alexander-Arnold already possesses a more complete skill set than all of those players. He has tremendous upside still but is already England's best option in the position and the gold standard for the rest of the league.

If he stays injury-free for the rest of the campaign, we won't be seeing much of Milner again. Not at right-back anyway.

What's Next?

The Reds visit Everton for a crucial Merseyside derby on Sunday, March 3. Watford will also be in action on Sunday, as they host Leicester in Brendan Rodgers' first match in charge of the Foxes.