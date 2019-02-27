Ronda Rousey Bashes Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns' Schedule, AEW in WWE Roundup

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Rousey Takes Shot at Lynch on Twitter

Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch continued their war of words Wednesday on Twitter.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Lynch attacked Rousey with a crutch before getting subdued and arrested. After that, Rousey demanded that Lynch be added to her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 on April 7 and laid the Raw Women's title in the middle of the ring when Stephanie McMahon refused.

Lynch took a shot at Rousey for abandoning the title, and The Baddest Woman on the Planet responded in kind:

Rousey and Lynch have been at odds for several months, dating back to their scheduled match at Survivor Series in November. That bout was postponed after Becky suffered an injury, but it appeared to be back on for WrestleMania after Lynch won the Royal Rumble.

Their match was shut down once again when Vince McMahon suspended Lynch and replaced her with Charlotte.

Becky has found her way into arenas and managed to disrupt both Raw and SmackDown despite the suspension, and it seems certain that she will eventually be added to the Raw Women's title match to make it a Triple Threat.

Reigns' Raw Schedule Revealed

After making his return to Raw on Monday, Roman Reigns is slated to appear on Raw regularly for the next two months.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, The Big Dog is scheduled for every Raw through the May 6 episode in Cincinnati. He is also likely to be added to the May 13 Raw in London since he is advertised for other events on the European tour.

Aside from shows in Brussels, Marseille and Paris, however, Reigns is not scheduled for any live events between now and May.

After four months away to receive treatment for leukemia, Reigns announced Monday that his cancer is once again in remission. He also got physical by fighting off Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Elias and Bobby Lashley alongside Seth Rollins in an effort to save former Shield brother Dean Ambrose.

Given that and his schedule, it seems as though Reigns is preparing to make an official return as an in-ring competitor.

It isn't yet clear if he will compete at the March 10 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, but all signs point to his having a match at WrestleMania 35. If that is the case, it will undoubtedly mark one of the biggest feel-good stories in wrestling in a long time.

AEW Partners with KultureCity

All Elite Wrestling announced Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with KultureCity:

KultureCity is an organization that advocates for the inclusion and furthering of people with special needs, specifically those with autism.

As a result of its partnership with KultureCity, AEW noted that the May 25 Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas will be the "first sensory inclusive wrestling event in history."

Double or Nothing is already shaping up to be a success after selling out in just four minutes, and teaming with KultureCity will ensure that an even wider audience will have an opportunity to enjoy the show.

