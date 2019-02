Valentina Angela/Associated Press

Isco will play no part in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona on Wednesday after being left out of the squad altogether by manager Santiago Solari.

The attacking midfielder has only recently returned from a back injury. However, despite participating in training this week, Solari hasn't included Isco in the group for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu, per MailOnline's Will Griffee.

Instead, Solari has trusted Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos for the advanced areas of midfield.

In-form Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez are available on the flanks for a game in which Real have the advantage of an away goal, having drawn the first leg 1-1 at the Camp Nou:

This is far from the only time Isco has struggled to be part of a matchday squad on Solari's watch. The latter replaced Julen Lopetegui back in October, and Griffee noted how Solari is still yet to hand Isco a start.

In all, the gifted 26-year-old has managed a mere 10 starts across all competitions this season. A further 13 appearances off the substitutes bench have helped yield just four goals and two assists.

The numbers aren't good enough for a player of Isco's talent, technique and vision. He's also versatile enough to operate on either wing, play behind the striker or even drop into a deeper role in central midfield.

Those skills could encourage "top European clubs" to keep an eye on the situation, according to Griffee. It's a reasonable bet since Isco's latest omission comes on the heels of him appearing to criticise his lack of minutes.

The player took to Twitter earlier this month to respond to a comment from former Real midfielder Ruben de la Red about the onus being on players to perform, per Football Italia: "Totally in agreement with De la Red, but when you don't enjoy the same opportunities as your team-mates, things change."

Solari's response was swift and blunt, as he reminded Isco how a professional must endeavour to "train 100 per cent to be ready to play," per Malik Ouzia of the London Evening Standard.

Isco won't be short of suitors if he pushes to leave the Spanish capital this summer. Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League leaders Liverpool are said to be keen, according to Calciomercato.

Of course, much will depend on whether Solari is still in the dugout beyond this season. The Argentinian has impressed at times since taking over, but there have also been notable setbacks.

Real are third in La Liga but nine points adrift of bitter rivals Barca. Shock home defeats to Real Sociedad and most recently Girona have cost Los Blancos in the title race since Solari took over.

Given how Solari has favoured other options in both central and wide areas, it would likely take a change of manager for Isco to salvage his career with Los Merengues.