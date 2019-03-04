Top Landing Spots for Cole Anthony, CBB's No. 1 PG Recruit for 2019

Top Landing Spots for Cole Anthony, CBB's No. 1 PG Recruit for 2019March 4, 2019
Not only is Cole Anthony the son of a former NBA player, but he's also the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect of the 2019 recruiting class.
The 5-star guard is considered the No. 4 overall talent and is targeting an April announcement, per Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.
In late October, he eliminated six schools―Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt and Villanova. His final group includes Georgetown, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest.
The following ranking is subjective but is limited to the six schools Anthony said he's still considering. Since he's potentially a one-and-done player, the primary factors are whether the team can compete nationally and how great of an impact he can have.
6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Wake Forest is hoping a personal connection pays off.
Head coach Danny Manning served as a Team USA assistant for the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship, during which Anthony averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
But there's another matter to watch.
In the summer of 2018, Anthony told Zach Braziller of the New York Post that he's planning a late commitment to ensure the "same coaches are going to be there."
Wake Forest is bound for its fourth losing record of Manning's five-year tenure. The Demon Deacons will likely remain an option for Anthony if Manning stays, but there's no guarantee that happens.
5. Georgetown Hoyas
Georgetown is also banking on a personal connection, but this one factors in Anthony's father Greg. During his 11-year NBA career, he played alongside Patrick Ewing from 1991 to '95.
Ewing, of course, is now the head coach of the Hoyas.
Since his arrival, Georgetown has made considerable strides. The current squad's 18 wins is already an improvement on any of the previous three seasons. Plus, three members of the 2018 recruiting class are playing pivotal roles on the team.
Nevertheless, the Hoyas aren't exactly working from a position of strength because of those recent struggles.
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame is a tricky evaluation.
Prior to last season, the program had seven NCAA tournaments in the previous eight years. And in 2017-18, an injury to All-American forward Bonzie Colson was the primary reason the Irish missed the tourney. This season, Rex Pflueger's injury has derailed Notre Dame.
So, there's a history of national contention. Yet the last two seasons haven't matched that level, and the Irish have zero commits in the 2019 recruiting class.
Anthony's presence would likely steady the roster, but Notre Dame probably needs more to compete in the ACC.
3. Oregon Ducks
Oregon is ranked No. 3 on our list, but the Ducks are seemingly one of Anthony's top two choices.
According to Matt Prehm of 247Sports, his sources "believe the Ducks are running just behind North Carolina" for Anthony.
And they sure could use him.
While head coach Dana Altman has grown the program into an NCAA contender, Oregon missed the tournament in 2017-18 and needs a miracle this year. The early-season injury to Bol Bol―who will enter the NBA draft―stunted the team's hopes.
Oregon brought in an impressive 2018 class and has a strong 2019 haul, but the team's outlook for 2019-20 changes substantially if rising star Louis King joins Bol as a one-and-done player.
2. Miami Hurricanes
Miami's streak of NCAA tournament bids is likely to end at three, but a season-long suspension for Dewan Hernandez is the main culprit. Since the Canes have seven losses of six points or fewer in 2018-19, it's clear how one standout can make a difference.
Anthony could join Chris Lykes to give Miami a devastatingly quick and creative backcourt. They'd coexist because Lykes' range makes him an off-ball threat, and they'd be able to rotate minutes to ensure there's a dynamic point guard on the floor at all times.
One major disadvantage for Jim Larranaga and Co. is Anthony did not officially visit. Though he took an unofficial trip to the school in August 2018, that's as far as it goes.
Behind UNC, Miami and Oregon have been the most consistently competitive teams recently. The Canes are better positioned to succeed in 2019-20 but may have some catching up to do.
1. North Carolina Tar Heels
Of the six contenders, no program is even close to matching North Carolina's combination of tradition and recent excellence. UNC is the only finalist with multiple championships (it has six).
But if Anthony already bounced Duke, Kentucky and Kansas, how much does tradition really matter? Perhaps it's not a big factor. Either way, though, the Tar Heels offer plenty of opportunity.
North Carolina is likely going to lose a strong majority of the production from the current roster. Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams are seniors, and both Nassir Little and Coby White are considered first-round NBA prospects.
The only player averaging more than five points in 2018-19 who is expected to return is forward Garrison Brooks. And right now, the only guard in UNC's recruiting class is 3-star Jeremiah Francis.
Anthony could be the Heels' featured piece next season.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. All statistics courtesy of KenPom or Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.