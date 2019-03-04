Top Landing Spots for Cole Anthony, CBB's No. 1 PG Recruit for 2019

0 of 6

Credit: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

Not only is Cole Anthony the son of a former NBA player, but he's also the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect of the 2019 recruiting class.

The 5-star guard is considered the No. 4 overall talent and is targeting an April announcement, per Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.

In late October, he eliminated six schools―Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt and Villanova. His final group includes Georgetown, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest.

The following ranking is subjective but is limited to the six schools Anthony said he's still considering. Since he's potentially a one-and-done player, the primary factors are whether the team can compete nationally and how great of an impact he can have.