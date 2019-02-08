Latest NBA Mock Draft Predictions, Post-2019 Trade Deadline

16 of 16

21. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Rockets): Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, C, Sophomore)

Gafford's offense has picked up in February, with the 6'11", 233-pound center having combined for 51 points through two games. Shooting 66.7 percent on the season, he's an elite finishing target with strong shot-blocking tools, but his limited scoring repertoire for a non-switch defender are also turnoffs.

22. Portland Trail Blazers: Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Freshman)

Portland is a strong fit for Jones, who could focus on his strengths as a passer and defensive stopper behind Damian Lillard. He's the only player in the country averaging at least 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals and fewer than 1.5 turnovers per game. Though a limited scorer and athlete, he possesses the basketball IQ and toughness to carve out a similar role and career to those of Monte Morris or Fred VanVleet—valued NBA backups who were two of the 11 college players to previously match Jones' two-way playmaking numbers and efficiency.

23. Philadelphia 76ers: Jordan Poole (Michigan, SG, Sophomore)

Poole isn't for everyone, but the Sixers could be drawn to his shot-making skills (40.8 3PT%). An advanced shot-creator and streaky scorer, he projects as an instant-offense weapon—though his shot selection and playmaking are suspect.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, SG, Freshman)

Depending on the game, Dosumno may look like a multiple-year college player, but in a perceived weak draft, teams may show a willingness to reach and wait on his development. At 6'5", he has positional size, a promising jumper (36.5 3PT%) and defensive quickness, but he'll fall under the project category without polished creating or playmaking skills.

25. Indiana Pacers: Coby White (North Carolina, PG/SG, Freshman)

A 6'5" combo guard making 2.1 threes per contest, White has size and skill in his pull-up game and passing. A lack of explosiveness and strength should improve the chances he'll be available for non-lottery teams.

26. Boston Celtics: Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Junior)

The leading scorer for the nation's No. 1 team, Williams ranks in the 86th percentile or better on post-ups, cuts, isolation, offensive rebounds and pick-and-rolls. His strong body, improved scoring and passing skills and defensive IQ should help compensate for having no bounce or positional height (6'7").

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Nuggets): Goga Bitadze (Georgia, C, 1999)

Bitadze's breakout should lead to first-round looks for his size (6'11", 246 lbs), production (15.4 points, 2.4 blocks per game) and expanding offensive skill (15-of-39 three-pointers). A lack of defensive switchability is a drawback, though his finishing, rim protection and shooting potential should be enough.

28. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Deividas Sirvydis (Lithuania, SF, 2000)

After shooting 45.2 percent from three at the U18 European Championships, Sirvydis started the season as a prospect to watch. And he's delivered enough in limited action, flashing a promising mix of three-point shooting, driving and passing for a 6'7" wing.

29. Golden State Warriors: Ty Jerome (Virginia, SG, Junior)

Jerome's 40.6 percent three-point shooting and passing (5.0 assists per game) suggest he'd fit in Golden State. A smart decision-maker (1.7 turnovers per game), proven shot-maker and tough defender at 6'5", he won't need speed or explosiveness to succeed if given the right supporting role.

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Bruno Fernando (Maryland, C, Sophomore)

The draw to Fernando stems from his immaculate physical profile (6'10", 240 lbs), but he returned to Maryland an improved post scorer and defender. This late, it will be worth finding out if he can mirror Bam Adebayo's success in Miami.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Basketball Reference, RealGM and ESPN.com unless otherwise noted. Draft order accurate as of games played February 6.